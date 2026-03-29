The head of the US oil and gas industry’s top lobbying group warned that attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on shipping could worsen an already fragile global energy situation as the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted by the war.
Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, said reopening the strait is critical to stabilizing markets but warned that a second maritime front could push the world toward a broader crisis.
“If the Houthis start attacking ships going through the Red Sea, that could really put us on the cusp of a major energy crisis throughout the world,” Sommers told Fox News.
He said the Hormuz shipping route — a key artery for global oil supplies — “has to be reopened, and fast,” warning that the longer the disruption lasts, the higher energy and consumer prices will climb.