Iran’s nationwide internet blackout entered its 30th consecutive day on Sunday, leaving millions cut off from global communication since the war with the United States and Israel began.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said connectivity to the outside world remains almost entirely severed. “Metrics show that connectivity to the outside world remains at just 1% of ordinary levels,” the group wrote on X.

While Iran’s domestic intranet continues to function, allowing access to local messaging apps, banking platforms and other internal services, access to the global internet has been heavily restricted.