IRGC Aerospace Force commander Majid Moosavi warned on Sunday that retaliation for attacks on Iran’s infrastructure was underway and would target what he described as chemical, oil and metals industries linked to US-Israeli interests in the region.

“Retaliation for attacks on Iran’s infrastructure is being carried out through the destruction of strategic industries linked to the US-Israeli enemy in the region,” he wrote on X.

“So far, a chemical industry in the occupied territories, a refinery, two steel complexes and two major aluminum complexes have been hit, and these painful attacks will continue until we see the pain in your eyes,” he added.