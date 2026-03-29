Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf posted a cryptic message on social media on Sunday using language more commonly associated with stock-trading forums than senior political figures.

“Heads-up: Pre-market so-called ‘news’ or ‘Truth’ is often just a setup for profit-taking. Basically, it’s a reverse indicator,” he wrote. “Do the opposite: If they pump it, short it. If they dump it, go long. See something tomorrow? You know the drill.”

In recent days, several of Ghalibaf’s posts have adopted a similarly terse, slang-heavy style—something observers say has helped them circulate widely on social media.