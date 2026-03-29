US President Donald Trump said the United States was already taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, Israel’s Channel 14 correspondent said on X, citing an interview with the president on Sunday.

“Yes, sure, it’s already happening,” he said when asked whether the US could take control of the waterway.

He added that he believes Iran “badly” wants a deal.

“I think they want to do very badly. Anybody would want a deal if you are getting decimated, right?” he said.