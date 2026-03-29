Pakistan has reaffirmed its readiness to help mediate between Iran and the United States following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Islamabad focused on the escalating regional conflict.

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif said he met with the foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt to discuss the growing crisis.

Sharif said Pakistan remains committed to playing a constructive diplomatic role.

“While appreciating Turkiye and Egypt’s valuable contributions, I reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment and resolve to play a positive role in bringing both Iran and the US to the negotiating table,” he said.