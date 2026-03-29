The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee accused Donald Trump of fabricating claims about negotiations with Iran as markets reacted to the escalating war and disruptions to global energy supplies.

“Last Sunday, he realized, ‘I’ve got a financial cataclysm in the market,’ so he just made that statement up,” Himes said on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.

The comments came after Trump announced he would push back a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, following threats to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran failed to comply.

Himes argued the episode showed Iran had gained leverage as the conflict pushed oil prices higher and drove up gasoline costs in the United States.