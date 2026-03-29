An 11-year-old Iranian boy killed in recent fighting has been identified as having been present at a Revolutionary Guard checkpoint in Tehran at the time of his death, according to Iranian media and rights groups.

The child, Alireza Jafari, a fifth-grade student, was killed in what officials described as a drone attack. His name had earlier appeared on casualty lists, but the Basij Teachers Organization later confirmed he died “while on duty” at the site.

His mother told the newspaper Hamshahri that the boy had accompanied his father, who was serving at the checkpoint, because of a reported shortage of personnel.

Rights groups and Iranian outlets reporting the case say teenagers are also sometimes present at such checkpoints.

The report comes as outlets linked to Iran’s security establishment promote a volunteer campaign allowing participants as young as 12 to register for support roles tied to security efforts.