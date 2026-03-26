GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi said on Thursday that the member states want to be involved in any talks between the United States and Iran.
He said in a televised speech that including the Arab states of the Persian Gulf in any agreement was necessary to strengthen security and stability.
“We emphasize the necessity of involving the GCC countries in any talks or agreements to resolve this crisis, in a way that contributes to strengthening their security and stability,” he said.
Al-Budaiwi also pointed to reports that Tehran made vessels pay transit fees to cross the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s attacks on civilian sites as well as
“Iran directed more than 85 percent of its attacks at Gulf countries,” al-Budaiwi said. “Iran targeted hotels, embassies, water facilities, and airports, striking civilian sites and resulting in civilian deaths.”
Thirteen people were arrested in Iran over accusations including alleged links to militant activity and plans to attack government sites, the intelligence ministry said on Thursday.
Four of those were arrested in Kermanshah over accusations of being part of a group directed by a person based in Germany, according to the statement.
Five others were arrested in Alborz and four more in Kerman, the ministry said, adding that it also seized improvised explosive devices, a handgun and three Starlink devices.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iranian negotiators were “very different and ‘strange’” and added that they were “begging” for a deal, while warning Tehran to act quickly.
“They are ‘begging’ us to make a deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding: “and yet they publicly state that they are only ‘looking at our proposal.’ WRONG!!!”
“They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!” he said.
Trump’s comments come amid conflicting signals over possible talks, with Iran publicly denying negotiations with Washington.
Indirect talks between the United States and Iran were taking place through messages relayed by Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.
In a post on X, Dar said there had been “unnecessary speculation” in the media about efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East.
He said the United States had shared 15 points that Iran was considering.
Dar added that Turkey and Egypt were also supporting the initiative.
Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace and was continuing efforts to support regional stability, he said.
US President Donald Trump said NATO countries have done “absolutely nothing” to support the war against Iran, describing Iran as a “lunatic nation, now militarily decimated,” in a post on Truth Social.
“NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help,” Trump said, adding that the United States “needs nothing from NATO.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized the alliance during the conflict, accusing members of failing to support US-led efforts in the region.