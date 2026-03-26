13 arrested in Iran over security offenses, intelligence ministry says
Thirteen people were arrested in Iran over accusations including alleged links to militant activity and plans to attack government sites, the intelligence ministry said on Thursday.
Four of those were arrested in Kermanshah over accusations of being part of a group directed by a person based in Germany, according to the statement.
Five others were arrested in Alborz and four more in Kerman, the ministry said, adding that it also seized improvised explosive devices, a handgun and three Starlink devices.