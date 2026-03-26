GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi said on Thursday that the member states want to be involved in any talks between the United States and Iran.

He said in a televised speech that including the Arab states of the Persian Gulf in any agreement was necessary to strengthen security and stability.

“We emphasize the necessity of involving the GCC countries in any talks or agreements to resolve this crisis, in a way that contributes to strengthening their security and stability,” he said.

Al-Budaiwi also pointed to reports that Tehran made vessels pay transit fees to cross the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s attacks on civilian sites as well as

“Iran directed more than 85 percent of its attacks at Gulf countries,” al-Budaiwi said. “Iran targeted hotels, embassies, water facilities, and airports, striking civilian sites and resulting in civilian deaths.”