Trump says NATO has done 'absolutely nothing' in Iran war
US President Donald Trump said NATO countries have done “absolutely nothing” to support the war against Iran, describing Iran as a “lunatic nation, now militarily decimated,” in a post on Truth Social.
“NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help,” Trump said, adding that the United States “needs nothing from NATO.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized the alliance during the conflict, accusing members of failing to support US-led efforts in the region.