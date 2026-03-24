Oil rebounds after earlier drop on Trump Iran remarks
The global benchmark oil price, Brent crude, rose to just over $104 per barrel late Monday, recovering some of the losses recorded earlier in the day.
Prices had dropped sharply from nearly $113 to around $97 after President Donald Trump said the United States and Iran were holding “productive conversations.”
The rebound later in the day suggests markets remain uncertain about the trajectory of the war and the potential for disruptions to energy supplies.