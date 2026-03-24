An editorial published Tuesday by Iran’s IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency said claims about behind-the-scenes negotiations between Tehran and Washington are part of a strategy to create divisions within Iran.

The commentary argued that proposals for secret talks involving only part of Iran’s political establishment reflected a “complex design by the enemy” aimed at undermining unity during the war.

It also dismissed reports circulating Monday that Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf could be involved in negotiations, saying the suggestion was intended to trigger political infighting inside the country.

The editorial insisted that Iran already has a unified framework, approved by all centers of power, for how the country should approach an eventual exit from the war.