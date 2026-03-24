Traders placed a roughly $580 million bet on falling oil prices shortly before President Donald Trump announced a pause on planned strikes against Iran, according to an exclusive report by Financial Times.

The position, which effectively wagered that oil prices would drop, was placed shortly before Trump said he would postpone military action and described recent contacts with Iran as “productive.”

Oil prices fell following the announcement as markets reacted to the prospect of a de-escalation in tensions in the Middle East.

The timing of the trade has drawn scrutiny from market participants, the FT reported, as analysts examine whether the position reflected unusually accurate market anticipation or access to advance information about the policy shift.