European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday it was time for negotiations to end the hostilities involving Iran, warning the conflict is having global economic consequences.

“The situation is critical for the energy supply worldwide. We all feel the knock-on effects on gas and oil prices, our businesses and our societies,” von der Leyen said at a news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East,” she said.

Von der Leyen also condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure across the region.