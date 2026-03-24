Airstrikes targeting a site belonging to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the western province of Anbar killed at least six fighters, including the group’s local operations commander, security sources told Reuters early Tuesday.

The sources said the dead included Saad al-Baiji, the PMF’s Anbar operations commander, while at least 15 others were wounded in the attack.

The PMF accused the United States of carrying out the strike.

Known in Arabic as Hashd al-Shaabi, the PMF is an umbrella network of mostly Shi’ite paramilitary factions formally integrated into Iraq’s state security forces and includes several groups aligned with Iran.