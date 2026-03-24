North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would strengthen its nuclear forces amid US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, rejecting the idea of disarmament in exchange for economic benefits or security guarantees.

“The current world reality, where the dignity and rights of sovereign states are mercilessly violated by unilateral force and violence, clearly teaches what the true guarantee of a state’s existence and peace is,” Kim said Monday in an address to the Supreme People’s Assembly.

In remarks widely seen as referring to the ongoing Iran war, Kim said that Pyongyang would continue strengthening its nuclear capabilities, presenting the arsenal as essential for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and long-term security.