Iran’s parliament speaker warns US Treasury bond holders could be targets
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that entities holding US Treasury bonds could be considered legitimate targets alongside military bases.
“US treasury bonds are soaked in Iranians' blood,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X on Sunday.
“Purchase them, and you purchase a strike on your HQ and assets,” he added.
He said financial entities that finance the US military budget would be treated as legitimate targets.