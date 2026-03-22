Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of energy infrastructure in the Middle East, warning that further escalation could trigger a global energy crisis, in a post on X on Sunday.

“The Government of Spain demands the opening of Hormuz and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East,” Sanchez said.

“We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity,” he added.

“The world should not pay the consequences of this war,” he said.