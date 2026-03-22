Spain’s Sanchez calls for Hormuz reopening, warns of energy crisis
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of energy infrastructure in the Middle East, warning that further escalation could trigger a global energy crisis, in a post on X on Sunday.
“The Government of Spain demands the opening of Hormuz and the preservation of all the energy sites of the Middle East,” Sanchez said.
“We stand at a global tipping point. Further escalation could trigger a long-term energy crisis for all humanity,” he added.
“The world should not pay the consequences of this war,” he said.