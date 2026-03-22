Exiled prince Pahlavi urges US, Israel to spare Iran civilian infrastructure
Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi called on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting Iran’s leadership while avoiding civilian infrastructure, after Trump threatened to target Iran’s energy facilities.
“Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality,” Pahlavi said in a post on X Sunday.
“I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure Iranians will need to rebuild our country,” he added.