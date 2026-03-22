Israel’s ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said the war with Iran must continue until the country’s leadership is weakened to the point it has “no power” and the Iranian people can rise up and topple it.

“The campaign will end … when there is not an entity in Tehran that’s going to threaten the region,” Leiter said in an interview with CNN.

He said the goal was to degrade the leadership’s power to the point it has “no power,” adding that such an outcome could enable Iranians to rise up.

“I think that we need boots on the ground but they’ve got to be Iranian boots, and I think they’re coming,” he said.

Leiter said a popular uprising was likely, adding that “it’s going to take place because the Iranian people have had enough.”