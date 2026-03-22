Iran vows retaliation if its energy infrastructure is targeted
Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said threats to target the country’s power plants and vital infrastructure violate international law and would be met with a proportional response.
“Any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure will be met with a proportional countermeasure,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X Sunday.
“An open threat to target power plants and vital infrastructure … is directed at civilian objects,” he added.
He said such actions would amount to war crimes and warned that responsibility for any further escalation would lie with those initiating it.