Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Saturday that he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy how their teams could work together in the two nations’ fights for freedom.

Pahlavi said in a statement that Ukraine was facing foreign occupation while Iran was under what he called domestic occupation.

“Ukraine and Iran are each facing occupation—theirs foreign, ours domestic. Together with our teams, President Zelenskyy and I discussed how we can work together in our fights for freedom. History is with us. Light will triumph over darkness,” he said.