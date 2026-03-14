Explosions and the deployment of security forces were reported in several Iranian cities on Thursday, according to eyewitness accounts sent to Iran International.

Several loud blasts were heard around 2 am in the Azimiyeh district of Karaj, central Iran, while residents in Kashan, north-central Iran, reported multiple explosions around 4 am. A separate witness account said an attack occurred around 1 am in the port city of Bandar Sirik, southern Iran.

In Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, five explosions were reported around 7 am in a northern district, which witnesses said appeared to be linked to the area of the 92nd Armored Division. Three additional explosions were reported further south after the sound of fighter jets was heard. Witnesses also reported a missile strike on air defenses in the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm.

Witness accounts also indicated security forces had been deployed in public facilities. In Lahijan, northern Iran, equipment belonging to security forces was seen at Takhti stadium, while in Shiraz, southwestern Iran, witnesses said Imam Reza school was being used as a base for Basij forces.

In Malayer, western Iran, witnesses said IRGC forces moved from their base at Sepah Square to the Ebtekar technical school on Parastar boulevard, and security forces were seen gathering at locations along Saadi street.