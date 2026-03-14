Messages sent by residents to Iran International described explosions, reported strikes and military deployments across several cities in Iran on Sunday.
In Shahin Shahr near Isfahan, residents reported multiple explosions in the morning, including near a Revolutionary Guards center, the governor’s office and other locations.
Another message said a police station at the Attar–Modarres intersection and a Guards base were targeted around 9:15 a.m.
Residents also reported attacks on security and military facilities in other parts of Isfahan province. Messages described strikes on a police command building near City Center in Isfahan and on a police command office on Tohid Street.
Other reported targets included the Guards’ Saheb al-Zaman headquarters on Sofeh Boulevard opposite Al-Zahra hospital, a Basij intelligence district, a command headquarters and the Imam Ali barracks in Najafabad.
In nearby Fuladshahr, residents said Guards forces that had entered the Hijab stadium on Saturday were targeted.
Elsewhere, residents reported heavy bombing of army air and naval bases and other military facilities in Bushehr.
In Qom, one message said the Safaieh area was struck around 8 a.m.
Residents in Bandar Abbas reported hearing explosions since the morning and said military facilities at the western edge of the city had been hit by missiles.
Separate messages described security deployments in other cities. In Qazvin, police forces were reported stationed at the 22 Bahman stadium near a health center and a girls’ technical school.
In Tehran’s Sa’adat Abad district, residents said Imam Sadeq university and a nearby high school had been turned into military positions with checkpoints set up around them.
In Tabriz, residents reported government forces stationed at Imam Ali primary school in the Roshdiyeh area.