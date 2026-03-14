Israel said on Saturday it had killed Hisham Abd al-Karim Yassin, a commander in the Palestine Corps of Iran’s Quds Force and in Hezbollah’s communications unit.

The Israeli military said Yassin was killed in an airstrike earlier this week.

According to the IDF, he played a key role in maintaining Hezbollah’s communications systems.

“As part of his role, he was responsible for strengthening the Hezbollah terrorist organization and for its re-establishment following Operation Northern Arrows. He also worked to advance Iranian entrenchment in Lebanon and carried out terror attacks under the direction of the Iranian terror regime,” read the statement.

The IDF said he was the fifth Quds Force commander and the third commander from the Palestine Corps killed since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.