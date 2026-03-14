Iran’s state media warns residents around three UAE ports to leave
Iran’s state media warned residents and workers in areas around the Jebel Ali, Khalifa and Fujairah ports in the United Arab Emirates to leave immediately, saying the locations could be targeted in the coming hours.
According to the statement, these areas have become legitimate targets because US military forces are present and hiding among civilian facilities.
It called on citizens, port workers and anyone near the facilities to evacuate as soon as possible to protect their lives.