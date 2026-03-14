US President Donald Trump dismissed reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times that US refueling tanker aircraft were destroyed in a strike in Saudi Arabia, saying on Saturday that none of the planes had been lost.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the base had been hit a few days earlier, but the aircraft were not struck or destroyed.

“Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage but will be in the air shortly. None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines,” he wrote.

Trump accused the two newspapers and other media outlets of misleading reporting on the incident.

“Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts! They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” the US president said.