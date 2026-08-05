Israel begins Lebanon strikes over Hezbollah ceasefire breach
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had begun conducting strikes in southern Lebanon in response to what it called a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it had begun conducting strikes in southern Lebanon in response to what it called a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hezbollah.
An Iranian state-owned bank has frozen accounts belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company over outstanding debt obligations, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
The action by Bank of Industry and Mine (BIM) comes despite domestic statutory provisions extending NIOC’s debt repayment deadlines through the end of the current Iranian fiscal year in March 2027, Fars reported, without giving the size of the debt or saying when the accounts were frozen.
The bank is a government-owned lender that mainly finances industrial and mining projects.
The apparent mismatch between the repayment timetable and the freezing of the accounts was not explained by Fars.
NIOC, overseen by Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, sits at the center of the country's energy industry, managing much of its oil exploration, production and exports and providing a major source of revenue.
Later on Wednesday, an NIOC financial official told the Tasnim news agency that the company had been in a dispute with Iran's tax authorities over electronic reporting requirements.
Morteza Rouhi, a tax official in NIOC's financial management division, said state-budgeted companies such as NIOC hold some information they are not permitted to disclose, including details related to oil exports, while tax rules require companies to register sales and transactions electronically.
“The oil and economy ministers held a meeting, after which the president’s legal office intervened and ordered a halt to enforcement. We now have no concerns about the National Iranian Oil Company’s accounts being frozen,” Rouhi said.
Sanctions and domestic pressure
Fars said the accounts were frozen over debt but also pointed in the same report to financial restrictions previously imposed on NIOC by the US Treasury. The bank itself was sanctioned in 2018.
The reference is notable because Washington's restrictions on NIOC have themselves been tied to the company's relationship with the Revolutionary Guards.
The US Treasury determined in 2012 that NIOC was an agent or affiliate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and in 2020 designated the company under counterterrorism authorities over what it said was NIOC's support for the IRGC's Quds Force.
NIOC is nevertheless formally overseen by Iran's Ministry of Petroleum and sits at the heart of the state economy, managing much of the country's oil production and exports.
The account freeze therefore puts a domestic financial restriction on a government-controlled company whose international financial finances have been affected by its links to the IRGC, as described by the US Treasury.
Fault lines in Tehran
The action also comes as the war and negotiations with Washington have made divisions among Iran's centers of power increasingly public.
Those divisions do not fall neatly between the government and the IRGC. President Masoud Pezeshkian and officials involved in diplomacy, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have faced pressure from hardline lawmakers, media and political groups opposed to concessions to Washington.
Ghalibaf, himself a former senior IRGC commander, has faced criticism from ultra-hardliners over his role in negotiations. Lawmakers have also stepped up pressure on Araghchi to disclose details of the US talks, with one senior lawmaker saying this week that parliamentarians were gathering material for a possible impeachment effort against the foreign minister.
The divisions have also surfaced among pro-government supporters mobilized on the streets during the war, a constituency sometimes referred to as the "meydan," or field.
Ghalibaf has emphasized the authorities' role in that mobilization, saying officials called supporters onto the streets after news of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death because they feared the situation could otherwise take a “different turn”.
Some of those gatherings later became platforms for opposition to negotiations and criticism of Ghalibaf, Araghchi and other officials involved in talks with Washington, turning a show of establishment support into another source of pressure over diplomacy.
Araghchi has suggested that foreign intelligence operations could exploit such internal vulnerabilities.
In a recent interview, he said they could seek not only to gather information but also to influence Iran's decision-making and shape its psychological environment and public perceptions.
The NIOC account freeze has not been linked to those political disputes. But it comes as the strains of war, US sanctions and renewed diplomacy increasingly expose tensions among the government, security establishment and other centers of power within the Islamic Republic.
Iran has executed at least 56 people on national security-related charges since March 19, including 27 in cases linked to protests earlier this year, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday.
Türk said executions and death sentences had risen since March, with more than 100 other people facing similar charges and the death penalty.
He urged Iranian authorities to halt all executions and move towards abolishing the death penalty.
The figures come after a series of executions in recent weeks of young people detained over the January protests, some of which drew gatherings by relatives and members of the public seeking to stop the sentences from being carried out.
Protesters executed
Iranian authorities executed 20-year-old Arvin Kheirkhah at Shahroud prison on Saturday after he was sentenced to death over his involvement in the January protests, according to information obtained by Iran International.
Kheirkhah had been convicted by a Revolutionary Court on charges including moharebeh, or "waging war against God."
His family gathered outside Shahroud prison on Friday night in an effort to stop the execution, according to Iran International. In a final conversation with his family, Kheirkhah urged them not to let him be forgotten.
His execution came days after authorities hanged Amirhossein Safari and Abolfazl Sepahi in Isfahan's Alikhani Square.
The two were among 12 young men sentenced to death in a case stemming from the January protests in the square. Iranian authorities accused the defendants of involvement in the deaths of four security personnel as well as arson and vandalism.
People gathered around the square overnight before the executions amid a heavy deployment of security forces.
Two other defendants in the same case, Golmohammad Mohammadi and Erfan Esfandiari, were executed on July 19, bringing the number put to death in the case to four.
Others remain under death sentences
A group of UN human rights experts, led by Mai Sato, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, urged Tehran in late July to halt the executions of defendants in the Isfahan case.
"Sentencing 12 people to death in one hearing, in a closed courtroom and without clarity as to each defendant's individual responsibility violates established fair trial standards," the UN experts said in a statement.
They said the defendants, aged from their late teens to early twenties, had reportedly faced arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and, in some cases, ill-treatment.
The UN experts also raised concerns that convictions relied heavily on confessions broadcast on Iranian state television, while Revolutionary Court hearings were held behind closed doors and the judgments were not made public.
Cyberattacks targeting water and wastewater facilities in at least seven US states appear to have been intended less to cripple infrastructure than to demonstrate Iranian reach, intimidate the public and shape perceptions, cybersecurity experts told Iran International.
"The psychological impact is what these attacks are intended to do,"said Annie Fixler, director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).
"Iranian hackers in particular conduct what's called perception hacking," she said.
"They conduct a small-scale operation, they get into a network, they take a couple pictures of what they got, and then they claim to have caused a massive disruption because they're trying to cause a psychological impact even when they can't cause an actual true cyber impact."
Federal authorities last week warned that "malicious cyber actors" had targeted water and wastewater systems across at least seven states, with Minnesota reporting the largest number of incidents after around 30 water systems were disrupted. Officials urged utilities to disconnect vulnerable internet-connected equipment and switch to manual operations where necessary.
The FBI has opened an investigation but has not publicly attributed responsibility. However, multiple US media outlets, citing government officials familiar with the investigation, reported that Iran is the leading suspect.
President Donald Trump dismissed suggestions that Tehran was responsible, instead blaming Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, while Walz argued the attacks illustrated "what modern warfare looks like."
Why Iran?
Although no official attribution has been made, cybersecurity specialists say several characteristics of the campaign closely resemble previous Iranian operations.
"The particular systems they attacked are programmable logic controllers," Fixler said, referring to industrial control devices widely used in water facilities.
"The US government warned repeatedly earlier this year that Iranian actors were targeting those particular systems."
Earlier this year, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned that Iranian-affiliated hackers were actively targeting internet-connected operational technology, including programmable logic controllers used in water infrastructure.
The agency later updated its advisory with additional guidance on securing vulnerable equipment.
Unlike financially motivated ransomware attacks, the latest incidents included no ransom demands.
"The first thing I look for is whether there's a ransom request," Fixler said. "We haven't seen that."
That absence points away from criminal hackers and toward a geopolitical operation, she said.
Amin Sabeti, a cybersecurity researcher specializing in Iranian cyber operations, said the campaign also reflects the typical strengths and limits of Iran's cyber capabilities.
"I don't think it was sophisticated, but it was a clever one," Sabeti said.
Rather than deploying cutting-edge exploits, he said the attackers appeared to exploit weak cybersecurity practices such as unchanged default passwords and poorly secured internet-connected equipment.
Compared with Russia and China, "they are a small boy in the town," Sabeti said, arguing Iranian operators excel at social engineering and exploiting simple vulnerabilities more than conducting highly sophisticated cyber campaigns.
A familiar playbook
The suspected campaign would fit a pattern established over recent years.
In late 2023, the IRGC-linked hacking group CyberAv3ngers targeted water facilities in Pennsylvania by compromising Israeli-made Unitronics programmable logic controllers, forcing operators to switch to manual controls.
Iran has also targeted Israeli water infrastructure. In 2020, Iranian hackers attempted to manipulate chlorine levels in Israeli water systems, according to Israeli and Western officials, prompting a reported Israeli cyber retaliation against Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port.
The same industrial control equipment targeted in previous Iranian operations has again become the focus of concern in the United States.
Fighting a war without missiles
Experts say the attacks fit neatly into Iran's broader doctrine of asymmetric warfare.
"They show that, for a big powerful country like America, they can still be reached. Iran can still touch them," security expert Roger Macmillan told Iran International.
"There is a huge psychological warfare piece... They can't attack us physically using missiles, but they can touch us digitally."
Macmillan said the campaign serves several purposes simultaneously: demonstrating that American critical infrastructure is vulnerable, gathering intelligence about similar systems across the country and reminding Washington that Tehran retains options beyond conventional military force.
"There's also an intelligence gathering piece," he said. "They will probe similar types of companies to see where the same weaknesses are and how they will exploit them."
The latest figures released by the Statistical Center of Iran offer the starkest assessment yet of the country's economy, as record inflation intensifies debate over whether the war or government mismanagement is primarily to blame.
Average annual inflation has climbed to a record 62%, while year-on-year inflation has surged to 82%, rapidly eroding household purchasing power.
Food prices remain the principal driver of overall inflation, with annual food inflation staying in triple digits for a sixth consecutive month. In July, food inflation reached 134% nationwide and 140% in rural areas. More than two-thirds of the food items monitored by the statistical agency now exceed what economists describe as crisis-level inflation.
Prices have risen sharply across other sectors as well. Household appliances are estimated to cost 114% more than a year ago, while transportation costs have climbed 103%. Economists warn that a possible gasoline price increase could push food inflation even higher by raising distribution and delivery costs.
War or government policy?
Critics of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s government, many of whom also oppose an agreement with the United States, argue that the inflation surge is rooted entirely in domestic economic policy rather than the recent conflict.
Hojjat Abdolmaleki, labor minister under former president Ebrahim Raisi, dismissed any connection between the war and rising prices.
“The war has had no effect whatsoever on inflation. Inflation has risen steadily throughout the Pezeshkian Administration, and the war’s contribution to these price increases is zero,” he said.
“Virtually all of this inflation is the direct result of misguided policies and government incompetence. Even without the war, the situation would have been the same, perhaps even worse.”
Other economists reject that assessment, arguing that both domestic policy and the conflict have driven prices higher.
Mohammad Sadegh-Alhosseini told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) that domestic policies could account for inflation of between 30% and 50%, but that the increase beyond that range was linked to international tensions and the war.
Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of parliament, also said it was inaccurate to claim that the war had no effect on prices. “But it is equally wrong to attribute all inflation to the war,” he said.
Economists also caution that even an agreement between Tehran and Washington, potentially unlocking frozen assets, easing sanctions, increasing oil revenue and reducing inflation expectations, would be unlikely to bring prices down quickly.
They say chronic budget deficits, entrenched corruption and structural inefficiencies are so deeply embedded that reversing them could take years.
Even if the fighting ends, the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industry would continue to strain public finances. Conservative politician Mohammad-Reza Bahonar recently estimated reconstruction costs at $200 billion.
Purchasing power continues to collapse
The inflation surge has increasingly affected ordinary Iranians. According to a report by the Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), during recent months even basic staples such as chicken, eggs and bread have become unaffordable for many working-class households. Bread prices alone have risen by between 100% and 140% on average.
Official data show that prices of at least eight food items have more than doubled over the past year. Cooking oil has risen 261%, while meat prices have increased 145%.
By comparison, ILNA wrote, the minimum wage has increased by only 60%, while salaries for civil servants, pensioners, nurses and teachers have risen by between 20% and 43%, averaging roughly 30%. As a result, many of these households no longer fit the conventional definition of the middle class, the report argued.
Government food vouchers introduced in January have also lost much of their purchasing power, as authorities have left their value unchanged despite soaring food prices.
Ahmad, a retired civil servant in Tehran, said the vouchers initially allowed him to buy around ten food items. "Now I can only afford three or four."
Social media has also reflected the growing financial strain. Users report increasing numbers of people selling, or even renting out, personal belongings such as electronic devices to cover daily expenses.
Journalist Azadeh Mokhtari wrote: "When advertisements for selling hair, or even renting laptops for online classes, become more common, it means the middle class is being worn away, and the lower-income class is being pushed out of the economy."
Misery index reaches new peak
The deteriorating economic environment is also reflected in Iran's misery index, the combined rate of annual inflation and unemployment.
With annual inflation at 62% and unemployment at 9.1% in the quarter ending in June, the misery index climbed to a record 71.1%, up from 64.2% in the previous quarter. The index stood at 56.6% during the same period in 2021.
The economic burden is not evenly distributed across the country. Several provinces have recorded misery index readings above 100%, with Lorestan registering the highest level at 121.5%.
Economists say the figures reflect not only declining purchasing power and weaker job security but also rising uncertainty that makes long-term financial planning increasingly difficult for households.
Prospects for reopening the Strait of Hormuz remained uncertain Tuesday as Washington said an agreement could come by Wednesday, while Tehran linked normal shipping to transit fees, sanctions relief, security guarantees and an end to the US naval blockade.
At the center of the negotiations is a proposed arrangement under which ships would enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and leave through a route controlled by Oman.
Whether Iran could collect service or transit fees remains a key point of dispute, with Washington opposing any charges.
Iran is also seeking a role in monitoring vessels leaving the Persian Gulf. A senior Iranian source involved in the negotiations told Reuters that Tehran wanted control over inbound traffic and oversight of outbound ships, including the ability to intervene if necessary. Oman would clear departing vessels after notifying Iran, the source said.
The Wall Street Journal, citing regional mediators, said Iranian diplomats initially welcomed the proposed division of the routes because it preserved some authority for Tehran.
Iran has also demanded the right to collect transit fees, potentially shared with Oman, alongside guarantees against renewed attacks, relief from oil sanctions and an end to the US blockade.
The United States and regional governments rejected the proposed fees and sought assurances that Iran and its proxy groups would not threaten their territories, according to the report. The dispute leaves the sides divided over whether the strait should reopen before Washington offers concessions or only after Tehran’s wider conditions are met.
The latest proposal has yet to receive a formal response from the Revolutionary Guards, the Wall Street Journal reported. Some IRGC officials told mediators they would reject any agreement that did not recognize Iran’s claim to control the strait, while mediators have questioned whether Iranian diplomats have sufficient authority to finalize a deal.
Separately, Tehran indicated that an Iran-Oman shipping arrangement would not by itself restore normal traffic.
The IRGC-affiliated Fars News reported, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, that the waterway would not fully reopen unless the United States halted its attacks and fulfilled Iran’s conditions.
Despite those differences, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said an agreement could be reached as early as Wednesday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said discussions with Iran and Oman had made progress but had not yet produced a final deal.
The diplomatic push continued despite a fresh maritime incident Tuesday, when a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile off Oman. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations did not identify those responsible, but the attack underscored the continuing risks to commercial shipping while negotiations remained unresolved.