Unlike the corruption scandals that have long dominated headlines in Iran, the report by Jahan-e Sanat focuses on thefts measured not in billions of rials but in loaves of bread, packages of cheese and cuts of meat.

It argues that cases involving everyday groceries are increasingly reflecting economic distress rather than simple criminality.

"There are no billions of tomans, no gold, no luxury villas," the newspaper wrote. "Sometimes it is only a can of cheese, a loaf of bread or a few simple food items."

Days before Jahan-e Sanat published its report, CCTV footage from outside a minimarket at night in the northern city of Babolsar spread widely across Persian-language social media.

The footage appears to show a woman wearing a black chador approaching a display of boxed goods outside the shop. After pausing beside the display and glancing around, she appears to pick up one of the boxes before walking away.

Exactly what prompted the woman's actions remains unknown. But for many Iranians, the clip became less about one apparent shoplifting than about the growing struggle to afford everyday necessities.

"May God never let anyone feel ashamed in front of their family," one user wrote.

"This is what happens when prices keep rising. We live in a country rich in oil and gold, yet the government cannot provide for 87 million people," another commented.

"People simply cannot afford to buy things anymore because prices have become so expensive," another wrote.

Others pleaded with whoever shared the footage not to expose the woman's identity.

"Who would steal a few groceries unless driven by poverty and hunger? God help them," one commenter wrote.

100 % AI-generated image shows a security camera monitoring supermarket shelves in Iran, where reports of petty thefts involving everyday groceries have sparked debate over poverty and the country's worsening cost-of-living crisis.

"Maybe she had no money to buy food for her children. The shopkeeper should have protected her dignity instead of exposing her," another said.

Some comments contrasted the apparent theft with what they described as large-scale corruption, arguing authorities should focus on powerful figures accused of enriching themselves rather than people taking everyday necessities.

The sympathy expressed online echoed account gathered by Jahan-e Sanat from a supermarket employee who described an apparent increase in customers taking inexpensive food items.

Behind the supermarket shelves

Amirhossein, an employee at a large supermarket chain, told the newspaper he had witnessed several such incidents during the past 10 months.

He recalled seeing a woman place two tubs of cheese into her handbag during a busy period before leaving without paying. In another case, he said, security camera footage later showed a man leaving with butter, cakes and pastries concealed beneath his coat.

Staff also stopped a customer who had eaten packaged cakes inside the store and hidden the empty wrappers before trying to leave, according to the employee.

Perhaps most surprising, Amirhossein said, was a regular customer who was caught taking a package of meat.

"I think poverty is the main reason," he told Jahan-e Sanat. "You cannot judge everyone the same way, but when someone steals a simple item, they are probably under enormous pressure. Sometimes, if what was taken has little financial value, we don't pursue it because we think the person's circumstances may have brought them to this point."

'A crisis of livelihoods'

Sociologist Mostafa Abroshan said reports of thefts involving bread, dairy products and other essentials should be viewed in the context of Iran's prolonged economic difficulties.

"Thefts of basic goods, especially food and other necessities, reflect disruptions in economic structures and the declining ability of households to meet their basic needs," he told the newspaper.

"This does not justify theft, but it shows that people's behavior must be understood within its social context."

Abroshan said inflation, declining purchasing power and job insecurity had left many households struggling to afford essential goods.

"A society in which stealing bread, milk or rice becomes more common is facing a crisis of livelihoods and social justice more than a security crisis," he said.

100 % A shopper carries groceries in Iran. Rising prices and declining purchasing power have pushed basic food items to the center of the country's widening cost-of-living crisis.

Prolonged economic hardship, he warned, could also erode social trust, leaving retailers more suspicious of customers, increasing security costs and weakening confidence in public institutions.

While enforcing the law remains necessary, Abroshan said that reducing poverty, controlling inflation, creating jobs and strengthening social support would do more to curb petty theft than harsher punishment alone.

Without addressing the economic pressures facing low-income households, he said, the theft of everyday groceries risks becoming an increasingly visible measure of Iran's widening cost-of-living crisis.