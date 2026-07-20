An Iranian-American reported to have been released from jail had neither been imprisoned nor faced espionage charges, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

US citizen Dena Karari, who had been detained in Iran since December 2024, was released and returned to the United States, her lawyer Jared Genser wrote on X on Wednesday.

Genser described the accusations against Karari as “bogus charges” and credited US President Donald Trump’s efforts with securing her release.