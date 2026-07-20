Iran has tested the United States' willingness for diplomacy on multiple occasions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution.

"We have seen this readiness many times. We have tested it," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"When the United States speaks of diplomacy, what it means is imposition, intimidation, threats and sanctions. As long as it remains in that framework and seeks to impose its demands on the Iranian people, our response will be to defend Iran's dignity and national sovereignty."