An Iranian Mahan Air flight to Sanaa carried a Yemeni delegation and wounded Yemenis returning home after treatment in Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Videos posted on social media last week showed an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane, en route from Tehran to Sana'a, landing at Al Hudaydah Airport in western Yemen after airstrikes hit the runway at Sana'a Airport.

“We do not believe there is an air embargo against Yemen, and we do not consider that interpretation of UN Security Council resolutions to be correct,” Baghaei said.

Baghaei said the delegation had travelled to Iran to attend a memorial ceremony for an Iranian leader and that the flight also carried Yemenis who had received medical treatment in Iran.