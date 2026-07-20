Gunmen kill Sunni cleric in southeastern Iran, state media says
Unidentified gunmen killed Sunni Friday prayer leader Molavi Mohammad Anvar Rigi, state media reported, citing local authorities, on Monday.
Rigi led Friday prayers in Mirjaveh, a border town in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.
The province, one of Iran’s poorest and home to a large Sunni Baluch population, has seen repeated clashes involving security forces, Islamist groups and ethnic Baluch militants.
Local officials said an investigation was underway and urged residents to remain calm. They described the attack as an attempt to undermine security and deepen sectarian divisions, state media reported.