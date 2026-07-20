Any expansion of the conflict would be solely the responsibility of the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, accusing Washington of using the territory of regional countries to carry out attacks against Iran.

"We have repeatedly stressed, and we stress again, that we have no hostility or enmity toward any country in the region," Baghaei said.

Baghaei said Iran expected neighboring countries to prevent the United States from using their territory or facilities to launch attacks against Iran, in line with their obligations under international law and the principle of good neighborliness.