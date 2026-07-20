Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they would deliver what they described as a "memorable lesson" to the United States if it carried out further attacks, reaffirming their support for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

The Guards said they would not rely on US pledges, arguing that past experience had reinforced their distrust of Washington.

"If the criminal United States once again chooses the path of aggression, we remain committed to delivering the 'memorable lesson' promised by the Leader," the statement said.