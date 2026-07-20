Egypt condemns Iran’s attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain
Egypt condemned Iran's attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday, calling them a violation of the two countries' sovereignty and a threat to security and stability in the Persian Gulf.
In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and said Egypt stood by the two countries in addressing threats to their security, stability and territorial integrity.
The ministry also said it rejected attacks on Arab states' sovereignty, security or vital infrastructure, as well as attacks targeting civilians.