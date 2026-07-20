Iran’s parliament speaker said the United States was continuing to send military equipment to the region despite saying it wanted to end the war, adding that the Islamic Republic was prepared for further US moves on Monday.

“The Americans continue to bring new military equipment into the region and say they are seeking to stop the war. They have judged our intelligence by their own limited IQ,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Ghalibaf, who is leading Iran’s negotiating team, said Iranian officials had become highly experienced in assessing US tactics and had prepared accordingly.

“We have reached the level of full mastery in recognising these American tactics, and we have prepared on that basis,” Ghalibaf said.

Ghalibaf wrote Washington’s conduct would determine whether its public statements were credible.

“Actions must support those statements, not contradict them,” he said.