The spokesman for Iran's army said on Monday the war would continue until the country achieved what he described as "full deterrence," adding that countries supporting the United States could face consequences in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammad Akraminia said countries that had cooperated with Washington while continuing to use the Strait of Hormuz for trade and oil exports should expect Iran's approach to the waterway to affect its relations with them.

"Any country that sides with the Americans will certainly face problems in the Strait of Hormuz," Akraminia said. "No one can use this route to bring in equipment and ammunition and then use them against us."