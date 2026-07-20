Iran's economy has become the country's main battlefield after military attacks, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday, warning that mounting economic pressure could fuel public discontent.

Speaking at a meeting of the High Council of the Judiciary, Pezeshkian said Iran was facing a "full-scale war" that extended beyond military confrontation.

He said that worsening economic conditions and pressure on livelihoods could erode public support if social discontent continued to grow.