Iran says US bears responsibility for consequences of strike on nuclear plant
Iran will take “appropriate action” to defend its national interests and security following a US attack on facilities under construction at the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X on Sunday.
“The US attack on facilities under construction at the Darkhovin power plant is a dangerous assault on Iran’s peaceful infrastructure and places full responsibility for the consequences of escalating insecurity and instability on the US government,” he wrote.