Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Supreme Leader has the final authority to decide whether Iran goes to war or agrees to a ceasefire.

"The Supreme National Security Council is responsible for assessing the situation regarding war or a ceasefire, but the final decision rests with the Supreme Leader," Araghchi said.

Araghchi, who has faced criticism from rival political factions following the temporary understanding with the United States, said Iran agreed to resume negotiations after Washington again demanded zero uranium enrichment and threatened military action.

"The decision was made to restart negotiations to make clear that Iran had exhausted diplomatic options," Araghchi said.

In the same interview with a YouTube channel, Araghchi said he had never met Sureme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in person.

"Only a handful of people have met him," Araghchi said.