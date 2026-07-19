US embassy in Jordan warns Americans to avoid Aqaba airport, seaport
The US embassy in Jordan said on Sunday that Aqaba's international airport and seaport had been evacuated because of a "specific and credible threat."
"We strongly advise all Americans to refrain from travelling to either the airport or seaport. Continue to follow all Jordanian authorities' security directives," the embassy said in a post on X.
Aqaba lies next to the Israeli port city of Eilat. Air raid sirens sounded across Jordan hours earlier following Iranian attacks.