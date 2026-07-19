Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for national unity on Sunday, saying it was essential for confronting the country's enemies, after messages attributed to Sureme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei prompted criticism from hardline supporters of the Islamic Republic.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf urged Iranians to regard "obedience to the Supreme Leader's orders" as part of their historic role in national resistance and governing the country.

The comments followed a temporary understanding between Iran and the United States and the publication of a message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has rarely appeared in public. The message said he had "in principle" held a different view but accepted the understanding, prompting criticism from some supporters of the Islamic Republic.

Another message attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei has recently circulated, stressing the need to preserve unity.