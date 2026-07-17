Iran’s army said on Friday its drones targeted US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait as part of an operation against American positions in the region.

In a statement carried by Iran’s official media, the army said explosive drones targeted a US ammunition depot at Al-Adairi camp, command buildings and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as several bridges in Kuwait.

The statement also said Iranian drones targeted fuel storage facilities at Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.