Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday it stopped four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in an operation involving missiles and drones.

The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the vessels were “supported by US military” and were halted during a combined missile and drone operation.

The force warned vessel owners against what it described as “baseless US military support” and urged them to follow its warnings and notices.