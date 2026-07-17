US service members injured in Iranian attacks on Jordanian bases - CBS
Several US service members were injured in Iranian attacks on at least two Jordanian military bases this week, according to multiple US officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.
No deaths have been reported among US or Jordanian personnel, and the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, the report said.
US officials said Iranian strikes hit facilities used by American forces in Jordan. US warplanes frequently operate from Jordanian military installations, the report added.