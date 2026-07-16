Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a C-RAM early warning radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and a gathering area for US troops at Umm Qasr in Iraq in a combined missile and drone operation. The statement, carried by Iranian state media on Wednesday, came after US strikes on southern Iran.

In the statement, the IRGC said the operation was carried out by its naval and aerospace forces as part of what it called the eighth wave of “Operation Nasr 2.”

The IRGC also urged Kuwait’s public to oppose the presence of US forces in the country, saying “American operations against Iran were being conducted from Kuwaiti territory.”