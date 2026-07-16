US Representative Joe Wilson said on Wednesday Iraq’s governments may change, but the country’s political system remains tied to Iran’s Supreme Leader and supports sectarian militias.

Wilson made the comments after an Axios report said Prime Minister Zaydi traveled to Iran for Khamenei’s funeral procession before visiting Washington. Wilson said he hoped the new prime minister would prove him wrong through his actions.

“Iraqi leaders come and go but the system stays the same an entire government system based on only one thing — serving Iran’s Supreme Leader, and funding sectarian terrorist militias. This is the same formula that created ISIS in the first place under former PM Maliki,” Wilson posted on X.

“Whether it’s PM Zaydi (who ran a bank sanctioned for supporting Iran) his predecessor Sudani (who had a literal terrorist as his national security adviser) or his predecessors the system is the same and the game of musical chairs irrelevant. I hope PM Zaydi proves me wrong with his actions!” he added.