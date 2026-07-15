US citizen Dena Karari, who had been detained in Iran since December 2024, has been released and is traveling back to the United States, her lawyer Jared Genser said on X on Wednesday. Genser said Karari had been held on what he described as “bogus charges” and credited President Donald Trump’s efforts for her release.

“I am delighted and excited to report that my client US citizen Dena Karari, who had been trapped in Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President Donald Trump. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser said.